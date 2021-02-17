Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2021 10:57:12      انڈین آواز

Punjab civic polls: Congress reaffirms hold; SAD ahead of AAP; BJP takes beating

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Congress won 271 wards of total 351 of seven Municipal Corporations of Abohar, Batala, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Moga and Bathinda and byelection of one ward of Amritsar, according to results of seven Municipal Corporations and 109 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

As per reports from Municipal Corporations, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured 33 wards, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get victory in 20 wards and Independents added 18 wards to their kitty.

An upbeat Congress was quick to term the success to its stand on farmers agitation. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has termed the victory as a “vindication of people trusting the Congress and its work and administration”. “The result has given us confidence that the people of Punjab are with the Congress and it will give a boost to our workers to work harder to ensure that we form the government in the state in 2022,” said PCC chief Sunil Jakhar, who announced a `capt for 2022’ slogan.

According to the results of 109 Councils and Nagar Panchayats, Congress has won 1,078 wards, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) got 251 Wards, whereas Aam Aadmi Party succeeded in 50 wards. Apart from this, Bharatiya Janata Party won 29, BSP won 5 wards and independents have succeeded in 375 wards.

The ruling Congress has reaffirmed its hold in most of the districts.

