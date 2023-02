AMN

The Border Security Force shot down a drone in Punjab during the intervening night of 7th and 8th of this month. The BSF troops deployed along the border in Amritsar sector detected a drone intruding into the Indian territory from Pakistan side in the area of responsibility of the border outpost Babapir. The troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistani territory across the border.