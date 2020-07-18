Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Punjab: 10.22 kg gold seized at Amritsar International Airport

AGENCIES

The Customs Department seized 10.22 kilograms of 24 carat gold worth five crore rupees from six passengers upon their arrival from Dubai at the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport in Amritsar today.

Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said, the Customs staff at the airport intercepted five passengers last night and one passenger today morning, who had arrived in two flights under Vande Bharat Mission.

He said, that the gold which they were trying to smuggle, was concealed in the home appliances like iron, drill machines and juicer mixer grinders. The baggage examination revealed the orange yellowish colour shades in the luggage, which led to the recovery of gold and their arrest, he added.

