Punajb Chief Minister receives Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy at his residence in Chandigarh

AMN

Punajb Chief Minister today received the Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy at his residence in Chandigarh. The Chief Minister said that he was overwhelmed to receive the trophy for the World Hockey Cup being organised in India. He said that it is a matter of great pride that more than half of the team members of India which will be vying in the coming world cup Hockey are from Punjab.

Chief Minister said that Punjab has always excelled in the field of Hockey and have brought several laurels for the state.