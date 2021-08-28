Pulitzer Prize Board awards special citation to journalists of Afghanistan

AMN

The Pulitzer Prize Board awarded a special citation to journalists of Afghanistan including reporters, drivers, photographers and interpreters yesterday for their courageous work.

According to a press release, the Pulitzer Prize Board decided to honour the women and men of Afghanistan who have dedicated themselves at great personal risk to create and support journalism that has chronicled decades of life and war.

The board co-chairs Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski also stated that the efforts of such courageous Afghan residents helped produce Pulitzer-winning and Pulitzer-worthy images and stories that have contributed to a wider understanding of profoundly tragic and complicated circumstances.