Puducherry school education department directs all schools in UT to apply for CBSE affiliation, for smooth implementing NEP

The Puducherry school education department has directed all the schools in the Union Territory to apply for CBSE affiliation, for smooth implementing the New Education Policy.

The Joint director of education Sivagami in a circular directed all the high schools and higher secondary schools to submit the relevant documents required for CBSE affiliation, to the school education department by 21, st December.

Three education systems are followed in Puducherry UT. Tamil Nadu board syllabus followed in Puducherry and Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh board syllabus in Yanam region and Kerala board syllabus in Mahi region.

Now for implementing the New Education Policy, the Puducherry Administration decided to introduce CBSE education system for classes 6 th to 12 th, in all four regions uniformly. From 2015, the CBSE syllabus is being implemented in classes 1 to 5 th standard.