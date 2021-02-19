Puducherry: LG directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority by 22nd February

AMN

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has convened the session of the Legislative Assembly on 22nd February, Monday and directed Chief Minister Narayanasamy to prove his majority in the Assembly.

According to a press release from Raj Nivas, the meeting shall be confined to a single agenda, namely whether the government of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House. The voting on agenda shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings shall be videographed. It is further mentioned that the floor test shall be concluded on 22nd before 5 pm.

It may be recalled that the Leader of Opposition Rengasamy along with 13 other members of the Legislative Assembly submitted a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, stating that the present government has lost its majority consequent to the resignation of 4 legislators from the ruling congress party in addition to the disqualification of one member. Presently the ruling Congress party and the Opposition Party have the same 14 members in the Assembly.