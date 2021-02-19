PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
LG Puducherry, directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority in Assembly on 22nd February
PM Modi for special visa scheme for medical professionals within SAARC countries
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2021 12:29:26      انڈین آواز

Puducherry: LG directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority by 22nd February

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has convened the session of the Legislative Assembly on 22nd February, Monday and directed Chief Minister Narayanasamy to prove his majority in the Assembly.

According to a press release from Raj Nivas, the meeting shall be confined to a single agenda, namely whether the government of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House. The voting on agenda shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings shall be videographed. It is further mentioned that the floor test shall be concluded on 22nd before 5 pm.

It may be recalled that the Leader of Opposition Rengasamy along with 13 other members of the Legislative Assembly submitted a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, stating that the present government has lost its majority consequent to the resignation of 4 legislators from the ruling congress party in addition to the disqualification of one member. Presently the ruling Congress party and the Opposition Party have the same 14 members in the Assembly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Morris becomes most expensive overseas player, K.Gowatham and Shahrukh Khan also get multi-million deals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi South African allrounder Chris Morris created history as he , became the IPL' ...

Delhi Capitals pick up Steve Smith and Umesh Yadav at the IPL Auction

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi  Delhi Capitals acquired World Cup-winning player Steve Smith , speedstar ...

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!