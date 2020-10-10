Puducherry COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.10%

AMN

In Puducherry the recovery rate from covid 19 stands at 83.10 percent, and the fatality rate is 1.79 percent as on today and the number of Covid 19 new cases has shown a declining trend for the last few days.

Today 337 more persons were tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease and 1 died leaving 4719 active cases here. 411 persons were discharged from various hospitals of the four regions. Presently, 1736 persons are being treated in hospitals and another 2983 positive cases are under home isolation in the union territory.

So far, 31,233 persons were infected by the virus of which 25955 were treated and discharged and 559 died leaving 4719 active cases here.