Puducherry CM presents budget for next financial year

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, holding the finance portfolio, presented 11,600 crore rupees budget for 2023-24 in the Territorial Assembly today.

Presenting the NDA government’s budget, Chief Minister Rengasamy said that the budget size has been fixed at 11 thousand 600 crores, of which Union Territory’s own resources is 6,154.54 crore, Normal Central assistance including Disaster Fund is 3,117.77 crores and 620 crore as Centrally sponsored schemes.

The remaining 1,707.69 crores will be mobilized from open market barrowings and loans from Central Financial Institutions.

The chief minister made various announcements in the budget.

The scheme for cultivation of a millets is proposed to be implemented in the International year of millets 2023 to encourage of the farmers to cultivative millets.

Under the Jal Jeevan mission scheme augmentation of water supply will be carried out with an estimated cost of rupees 28.27 crore.

Further 175.07 crore is earmarked for water supply scheme under AMRUT programme.

Under the pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban scheme, additionally 2500 beneficiary lead construction houses will be completed, he added.

Chief Minister further said that Subsidy at the rate of rupees 300 per month, for 12 LPG cylinders for year, will be given for all the family ration card holders, for which an additional amount of 126 crore rupees will be spent by the government each year.

Chief Minister stated that an amount of 924.68 crore has been allocated for school education.

Under the “Prime minister s of schools for rising India” scheme 12 schools from Union Territory of Puducherry have been selected. The infrastructure of these 12 schools will be upgraded with the Grant of 2 crore, released to each school per year.

Under the Smart City mission an estimated amount of 55.90 crore works in urban areas are under progress. Further through PWD tenders have been called for and work order issued for works amounting to 786.65 crore.