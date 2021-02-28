Puducherry assembly election to be held on April 6

AMN

The Assembly Elections will be held on April 6 and thirty Constituncies go to polls on a single phase in Puducherry. Following the declaration of the election schedule, Model Code Of Conduct came into effect immediately.

The election-related line department staffs have begun removing all political wall writings, posters, papers, hoardings, cut-outs, banners and flags on the government property.

While talking to the Media persons, the District collector and District Election Officer Purva Karg said that the programmes conducted by the government under the SWEEP voter awareness programmes only be allowed and requested the political parties to extend their full co operation to the Model code of conduct.

No person shall deface any place open to public view by writing or marking with chalk, ink, paint or any other material except for the purpose of indicating the name and for such other purposes as may be said in the said notification she added.

A special facility of “postal votes” for the differently abled and senior citizens above 80 years of age has been introduced.