Public bicycle-sharing system to be launched in Jammu city

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in order to boost eco-friendly mobility under Smart City Mission, a public bicycle-sharing system will be launched in Jammu city. Our correspondent reports that the system will allow users to rent out a bicycle from designated automatic docking stations and deposit it at another docking station located close to the destination. It will be the first of its kind initiative in Jammu and Kashmir and be available to all citizens at a nominal rent.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has established 60 automatic docking stations across the city at prominent locations so far and work for 60 more is in progress. Each docking station has 10 slots to park and lock bicycles. So far, the docking stations have been installed at Bus Stand, Indira Chowk, Government Medical College Exit Gate, Super-Speciality Hospital, Parade Chowk, Jammu Airport Entrance Gate and Raghunath Temple. Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City Ltd. Avny Lavasa said, a total of 720 mechanical bicycles, 80 electric bicycles (pedal-assisted), 120 docking stations, a mobile application, and bicycle redistribution vehicles are the components of the project. She further said, the public bicycle-sharing system will not just help citizens to maintain good health, but also bring down pollution levels in the city.

Worth to mention, that a user can rent a bicycle by downloading and registering in the mobile app ‘Yaana Bikes’ with a mobile number. The app is available on both android and iOS platforms. However, the minimum membership is available at 50 rupees for five rides of 30 minutes each a day and the maximum membership at 1,500 rupees for 1,500 rides of 30 minutes each over a year.