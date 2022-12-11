PT Usha formally elected as first woman president of Indian Olympic Association

AMN/ WEB DESK

The legendary former athlete PT Usha has been formally elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The 58-year-old Usha is a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and a fourth-place finisher in the 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final. In a tweet, PT Usha said, she is looking forward to uphold Olympic values and will ensure that India propels forward in becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

Ajay H Patel has been elected as senior Vice President, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Gagan Narang as Vice Presidents of the Indian Olympic Association.