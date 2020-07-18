PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 19,669 cr till July 15: FM

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said that the Public Sector Banks have sanctioned loans worth nineteen thousand six hundred sixty nine crores till 15th of July this year.

She said the loans were sanctioned for 71 MSME hubs in 27 States and UTs under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). The Minister informed that twelve thousand eight hundred seventy one crore rupees have already been disbursed.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the government announced collateral-free loans worth three lakh crore rupees for MSMEs with turnover up to 100 crore rupees till 31st October this year. A total of 45 lakh MSMEs are expected to benefit from the scheme.