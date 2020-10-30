Protests in Bangladesh against French President Emmanuel Macron

WEB DESK

Bangladesh today witnessed several protests against the French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments over the caricature of prophet Muhammad. In Dhaka, members of Islamic organisations including Hefazat-e-Islam and Jamat-e-Islami brought out protest march after the Friday prayers from Baitul Mokarram national mosque.

The protestors called for the boycott of French products. Placards and slogans denouncing the French President for his comments on the issue were raised during the protest. Police put up barricades and the protestors were stopped after they reached a nearby intersection in the city.

Many other places in Bangladesh also reported protests against the French President on Friday. According to local media, protest marches were reported from places like Savar, Natore, Sirajganj, Noakhali, Jessore, Feni, Tangail and some other cities in the country.