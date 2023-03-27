Protests erupt in Israel over removal of Defence Minister who criticised judicial reforms

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday, a day after his speech called on the government to stop the proposed judicial overhaul and hold talks with its opponents. In a brief statement, the prime minister’s office said that the PM office has decided to relieve Minister of Defence of his duties.

The Defence Minister cited security concerns for this step after thousands took to streets of Tel Aviv in view of protesting the reforms. The plans to give more control to politicians and decrease the role of the Supreme Court have been questioned by the country’s top supporters including United States. Protests have also been coming following this.