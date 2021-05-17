Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India
First batch of DRDO’s anti- Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose released
Israel launches new strikes on Gaza as calls for ceasefire grow
CBI arrests TMC’s Firhad, Subrata, Madan, Sovon in Narada case
India witnessing declining trend in fresh cases of COVID-19 cases: Dr Harsh Vardhan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2021 11:44:23      انڈین آواز

Protests erupt across Bengal after arrest of TMC leaders

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK / AGENCIES

A LARGE number of TMC workers on Monday took organised protest rallies in the Kolkata and elsewhere in West Bengal, ignoring lockdown regulations, after the CBI arrested two state ministers, an MLA, and a former party leader in connection with the Narada sting case.

Many of them were seen demonstrating outside the central agency’s office here and Raj Bhavan, prompting the police to push them back.

The CBI, earlier in the day, apprehended state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee for their alleged involvement in the case.

The agitators, waving TMC flags, raised slogans outside Raj Bhavan against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had recently sanctioned the prosecution of the four leaders.

At the CBI’s Nizam Palace office, the TMC supporters broke barriers set up before the main gate and took to sloganeering against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some of them hurled stones and plastic bottles at the security personnel posted outside the agency office.

In several other areas, including Arambagh in Hooghly district and Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas, the protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads, demanding immediate release of party leaders.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the party’s youth wing president, urged the demonstrators to have faith in judiciary.

“I urge everyone to abide by the law & refrain from any activity that violates lockdown norms for the sake of the larger interest of Bengal and its people,” the Diamond Harbour MP, who is also CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, tweeted.

The party’s spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, taking a dig at the BJP, said that “the daily passengers to Bengal, who were summarily rejected by the people of the state during elections, have hatched a conspiracy for backdoor entry, amid this pandemic-induced crisis”.

Ghosh, too, urged the party supporters to exercise restraint, and not get swayed by emotions.

He also sought to know why no action has been taken against Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, two leaders who have quit the TMC to join BJP, given the fact that their names had also surfaced in the case.

Rejecting the allegation, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said both Roy and Adhikari had “co-operated with the CBI investigation, unlike those who have been taken into custody”.

He slammed the protesters for openly flouting the lockdown norms. “Instead of demonstrating on the streets, the party should seek a legal remedy,” he added.

The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.
The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz