इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2022 10:34:16      انڈین آواز

Protests continue in Iran as unrest over woman’s death spread

AMN / WEB DESK

The battles between Iranian police and anti-government protesters going on several cities including capital Tehran. The unrest was sparked by the death of a woman detained by morality police.

The protests, now in their seventh day, have reached more than 50 cities and towns. A human rights group said at least 31 civilians had been killed, while state television put the death toll at 17.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman from the north-western city of Saqez, died in hospital in Tehran on Friday following three days in a coma.

She was visiting the capital on 13 September when she was arrested by morality police officers, who accused her of violating the law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf, and their arms and legs with loose clothing. She collapsed after being taken to a detention centre.

There are reports that officers beat Ms Amini’s head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles. The police have said there is no evidence of any mistreatment and that she suffered “sudden heart failure”.

Image

In an interview with BBC Persian, Ms Amini’s father Amjad said he was not allowed by authorities to see all of her body after it had been wrapped for burial, when just her face and feet were visible.

“There were bruises on her feet,” he said, adding that he had asked doctors to examine them but had never heard back.

Mr Amini also rejected claims from the interior minister and Tehran’s director of forensic medicine that his daughter had pre-existing health problems.

“They are lying,” he said. “She has not been to any hospital at all in the past 22 years, other than for a few cold-related sicknesses.”

‘I wanted to see my daughter but they didn’t let me in’

