Protests continue in Georgia despite ruling party’s promise to drop ‘foreign agent’ bill

AMN

In Georgia, thousands of protesters took to the streets for a third day running Thursday despite the ruling party’s promise to drop a controversial foreign agent bill. The protesters opposed to the law that would impose registration requirements on media and NGOs with foreign ties.

Local media reported that people gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi. It said, Georgian police have used tear gas and water cannon against protesters. The protesters accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of being under the sway of Russia and of backsliding on democracy. The government has also been accused of jailing political opponents and silencing independent media. The rally was organised by the main opposition party in support of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili.