Protests, clashes across France after government pushes through pension change without vote

WEB DESK

In France, Police clashed with protesters yesterday after President Emmanuel Macron decided to force through his controversial pension reform without calling a vote in France’s lower house of parliament.

Thousands of people protested the move on the streets of Paris and other French cities. In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannon to clear protesters who demonstrated outside of parliament. Local media reported that at least 120 people were detained.

President Emmanuel Macron used a constitutional power enabling the government to bypass lawmakers. The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled.

