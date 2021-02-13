Protests break out in Chad, after President Idriss Deby confirms as governing party’s nominee for election

AMN/ WEB DESK
In Chad, protests broke out after President Idriss Deby was confirmed as the governing party’s nominee for the election.
Police fired tear gas at the protesters and arrested more than 50 people. Protests were also held in the cities of Moundou, Doba, Sarh and Abeche.
Earlier this week, his party officially nominated the 68-year-old to run for a sixth term in elections scheduled for April 11, 2021.
President Idriss Deby has ruled Chad with an iron fist for the past 30 years. The former Army Chief came to power in a 1990 rebellion that removed dictator Hissene Habre in a coup.
Chad amended its constitution again in 2018, expanding the President’s powers and increasing the presidential term from five to six years.