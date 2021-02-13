Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
Protests break out in Chad, after President Idriss Deby confirms as governing party’s nominee for election

In Chad, protests broke out after President Idriss Deby was confirmed as the governing party’s nominee for the election.
Police fired tear gas at the protesters and arrested more than 50 people. Protests were also held in the cities of Moundou, Doba, Sarh and Abeche.

Earlier this week, his party officially nominated the 68-year-old to run for a sixth term in elections scheduled for April 11, 2021.
President Idriss Deby has ruled Chad with an iron fist for the past 30 years. The former Army Chief came to power in a 1990 rebellion that removed dictator Hissene Habre in a coup.

Chad amended its constitution again in 2018, expanding the President’s powers and increasing the presidential term from five to six years.

