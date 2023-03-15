Protests against Imran Khan’s possible arrest erupt across Pakistan

FROM TWITTER

In Pakistan Police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed Tuesday as a heavy contingent of police remains at Zaman Park despite the passage of several hours to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakana case — the only case in which his arrest warrants are not suspended.

PTI workers have staged protests across major cities — including Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali — resulting in injuries to police personnel and PTI workers as well.

In light of the development, the PTI chairman asked his workers to keep fighting for the “rule of law”, ensure that they continue the struggle no matter what, and come out on the streets.

“If I’m arrested or killed, fight for Haqeeqi Azadi [true freedom movement] must continue,” said Khan who was removed as the premier via a no-confidence motion in April last year.

A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since yesterday to comply with the court orders to arrest the PTI chairman — who faces a number of cases in different cities.

The riot police, although observing restraint, are using water canons and firing teargas to disperse the party’s workers as they move ahead in their quest to arrest Khan.

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law.

The law enforcers are in Zaman Park in line with court orders as on Monday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad restored the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the PTI chief’s continuous absence and directed him to appear before the lower court on March 13 — and he failed to comply with the orders yet again.

This is the second time in less than 10 days that the police have arrived at Zaman Park to apprehend the deposed prime minister.

A large number of PTI workers equipped with clubs were present outside the 70-year-old leader’s residence to resist the police action.

The police blocked all roads leading to the house of the PTI chairman by placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation.

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come what may Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases. “The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let’s see what new warrants police have brought with them now,” Habib said.

One activist of Khan’s party was killed on Wednesday during a crackdown on his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Lahore, defying a government ban on rallies in the city.

On Monday, the Lahore police had booked Khan in a case related to the killing of the PTI worker – Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah – in a road accident.

Earlier, the Lahore police had registered an FIR against Khan and 400 others for the murder of Shah. “The new FIR has been registered against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid and a number of other PTI men for abetment to murder, concealing facts and evidence related to the death of Zille Shah,” a senior police officer told PTI.