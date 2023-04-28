इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 04:51:02      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Protesting Wrestlers get support from top Sportspersons of the country-#Wrestlers’ Protest

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against alleged misbehavior of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief today received support from many prominent sportspersons of the country.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev sharing photo of protesting wrestles in social media with caption ” Will they get Justice “

Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in javelin in the last Olympics, said that it hurt him to see India’s athletes having to demand justice by hitting the streets and urged authorities to deal with the issue in an “impartial and transparent” manner.

Another Olympic medallist, Abhinav Bindra, said that the athletes’ concerns should be “heard and addressed fairly and independently”, while tennis star Sania Mirza said it was “time to now stand with them in this difficult time”.

WFI CHIEF

Today , #IStandWithMyChampions began trending on Twitter as people used it to show support for the protesting athletes.

Boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen joined the trend and said that she hoped justice would be served at the earliest, while Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker tweeted that it was “shameful” that athletes were protesting on the streets while a “BJP MP is being consistently shielded by the government”.

Wrestlers’ Protest: Delhi police to register case against wrestling chief

In January, Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s most decorated women wrestlers, alleged that at least 10 woman wrestlers had told her that they were sexually exploited by Mr Singh. She and other protesters also said that some coaches had misbehaved with athletes and criticised the WFI’s functioning. At the time, the WFI had denied all the allegations made by the wrestlers, including that of sexual misconduct.

The committee submitted its report in April but its findings haven’t been made public yet.

The IOA has also set up a panel to oversee the daily functioning of the WFI and hold elections to its executive committee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart