इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 02:18:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Protesters flocked to Tel Aviv, cities across Israel to oppose Netanyahu’s govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Tens of thousands of protesters have flocked to Tel Aviv and cities across Israel to express their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its divisive plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system. The weekly protests have continued despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the 27th of March announcing a pause to allow for talks on the reforms which were moving through Parliament and split the nation.

Today’s demonstration comes ahead of another mass protest planned for the coastal city on Sunday to coincide with a Netanyahu speech to the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America. The government’s reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

ڈرون کے استعمال سے چھوٹے کسانوں کی زندگی میں آئے گی بڑی تبدیلی -Drone

اے ایم اینمرکزی وزیر زراعت نریندر سنگھ تومر نے گزشتہ دنوں زر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart