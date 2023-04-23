Protesters flocked to Tel Aviv, cities across Israel to oppose Netanyahu’s govt

AMN

Tens of thousands of protesters have flocked to Tel Aviv and cities across Israel to express their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its divisive plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system. The weekly protests have continued despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the 27th of March announcing a pause to allow for talks on the reforms which were moving through Parliament and split the nation.

Today’s demonstration comes ahead of another mass protest planned for the coastal city on Sunday to coincide with a Netanyahu speech to the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America. The government’s reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.