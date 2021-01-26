Protester dies as tractor overturns in ITO chaos, say Delhi Police

WEB DESK

A protester died when his tractor overturned at Delhi’s ITO—a scene of chaos during tractor protest—Delhi Police said in a statement.

The incident occured on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg near ITO amid Police actions of lathi charge and tear gas.

The protester has identified as Navneet, a farmer from Uttarakhand.

Protesters who deviated from a planned protest route tore down barricades and clashed with police as they made their way to Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, another scene of chaos on Tuesday.

Famers’ unions have condemned the protest and appealed to protesters to get back to the planned route. The Ministry of Home Affairs meanwhile is currently holding a meeting with Delhi Police to review law and order.