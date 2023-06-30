Proposed UCC seeks to achieve uniformity of justice: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

AMN

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today said that the proposed Uniform Civil Code seeks to achieve uniformity of justice as conceived by the founding fathers of the Constitution. Speaking to media persons at Aluva, the Governor noted that the Uniform Civil Code is not aimed at achieving uniformity of practice and added that there has been attempts to mislead people that if it is implemented, marriages will not be solemnized through nikah.

Stating that he is not fully conversant with the latest political developments in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he observed that it is important that those who are in public life should be above suspicion.

On the issue of the Kerala Universities Amendment Bill passed by the State Assembly which sought to replace the Governor from the Chancellorship of State Universities, Mr Khan said he has sought legal opinion, which is expected soon.