इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2023 09:34:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Proposed UCC seeks to achieve uniformity of justice: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today said that the proposed Uniform Civil Code seeks to achieve uniformity of justice as conceived by the founding fathers of the Constitution. Speaking to media persons at Aluva, the Governor noted that the Uniform Civil Code is not aimed at achieving uniformity of practice and added that there has been attempts to mislead people that if it is implemented, marriages will not be solemnized through nikah.

Stating that he is not fully conversant with the latest political developments in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he observed that it is important that those who are in public life should be above suspicion.

On the issue of the Kerala Universities Amendment Bill passed by the State Assembly which sought to replace the  Governor from the Chancellorship of State Universities, Mr Khan said he has sought legal opinion, which is expected soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart