Propagation of Ayurveda can help ease burden of hospitals in Canada: Canadian Minister

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of Canada’s Ontario province Michael Tibollo feels that propagation of Ayurveda can help ease the burden of hospitals in Canada as Ayurvedic therapies, principles and lifestyle can keep many diseases at bay. Ministry of Ayush said in a statement that a Canadian delegation led by Michael Tibollo & Canada India Foundation, CIF, visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda, AIIA, in New Delhi recently.

Impressed with the facilities of AIIA, Tibollo said that the institute helped him deepen his knowledge and understanding of the importance of East and West medicines and added that the two can work together for the betterment of mankind. Tibollo said that doctors here explained to him how interventions using ancient techniques that are tried and proven can reduce the need for acute medicine and acute care in a hospital setting.

Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda Dr Tanuja Manoj Nesari said that the day is not far away when an institution propagating the knowledge of Ayurveda will be set up in Canada as well. The official delegation from Canada was also facilitated by the Ministry of Ayush.

