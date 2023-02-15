इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 06:07:00      انڈین آواز
Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley announces US Presidential bid

WEB DESK

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has announced that she will make a bid for the White House, becoming the first Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination.

Haley, who served under Trump, made the announcement in a video posted online, in which she declared that it’s time for a new generation of leadership.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, and would go on to become the state’s first female governor and the first Indian-American to lead the state. If she wins the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, she would make history again as the first woman and first Asian-American at the top of the GOP ticket.

Haley is set to deliver a speech to supporters announcing her run in Charleston, South Carolina today, and then travel to New Hampshire and Iowa, the first states on the presidential primary calendar, in the days after. Haley has consistently polled third or fourth behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another expected candidate, in early polls on the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

