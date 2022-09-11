FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prohibitory orders imposed in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case court order

AMN / varansi

Security has been tightened and prohibitory orders imposed in Varanasi, ahead of a possible District Court Order tomorrow in context to the Gyanvapi Mosque case. The District Court will issue an Order with regard to the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi- Shringar Gauri case. Security of the Court premises has also been tightened.

District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the Order till the 12th of September in the sensitive matter. Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh today said that prohibitory orders have been issued in the Varanasi Commissionerate and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

He said that the entire city has been divided into sectors, to maintain law and order, which have been allocated police force as per their requirement.

Directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued. Checking has been intensified in the district’s border areas, hotels, and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of Gyanwapi Mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex.

