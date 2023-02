AMN

In poll progressive seizures of cash and other illicit items in the poll-bound Nagaland state have already crossed over 26 crore rupees as on 2nd of February.

The daily seizure report released by the Nodal Officer (Exp.), office of Chief Election Officer, Nagaland stated that the value of total cumulative seizures till yesterday, February 2, is 26,55,51,069 rupees. The previous day had recorded 1,14,79,050 rupees.