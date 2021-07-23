DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Israel’s National Security Council ‘looking into’ NSO spyware allegations
Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM for event
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infosys CEO
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2021 10:34:45      انڈین آواز

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan appointed as Vice-Chancellor of MANUU

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan appointed as VC of MANUU

AMN / NEW DELHI

Noted Persian Scholar Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan of JNU has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.

President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of the MANUU has appointed Prof. Hasan, as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of MANUU for a five year term, according to Union the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Hasan is a Professor in Persian & Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Earlier, he served as the Dean, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU.

He is also the president, All India Persian Scholars Association and has more than 34 years of teaching experience and produced 87 research scholars, the MANUU said.

A visiting professor of Rutgers State University, New Jersey, USA under Fulbright, Prof. Hasan also authored 13 books. He is a specialist in the field of Indo-Iran, Indo-Arab relations and comparative literature, it added.

President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The President of Indian Friday appointed the vice chancellors of 12 central univ …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi extends best wishes to PM Suga & people of Japan for Tokyo Olympics

WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Sug ...

Recalling India’s performances at previous Olympics (Seoul to Rio)

By Harpal Singh Bedi Called the greatest show on earth, the Olympic Games are celebration of human exce ...

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

WEB DESK Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from t ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz