Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan appointed as Vice-Chancellor of MANUU

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan appointed as VC of MANUU

AMN / NEW DELHI

Noted Persian Scholar Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan of JNU has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.

President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of the MANUU has appointed Prof. Hasan, as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of MANUU for a five year term, according to Union the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Hasan is a Professor in Persian & Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Earlier, he served as the Dean, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU.

He is also the president, All India Persian Scholars Association and has more than 34 years of teaching experience and produced 87 research scholars, the MANUU said.

A visiting professor of Rutgers State University, New Jersey, USA under Fulbright, Prof. Hasan also authored 13 books. He is a specialist in the field of Indo-Iran, Indo-Arab relations and comparative literature, it added.

