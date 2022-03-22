FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2022 04:08:53      انڈین آواز

Prof Arun Kumar Jha gets ‘World Poetry Award’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI:

Delhi University’s former Prof Arun Kumar Jha was presented ‘World Poetry Award’ in recognition of his unique Poetic Skills, Composition of Poetry on the Indian Constitution and expertise in English Literature.

This award was conferred on him in a high-powered linguistic discourse held on ‘Poetic Skills and Social Impacts of Poetry’ marking the occasion of ‘World Poetry Day ‘,which was held under the auspices of British Lingua, an institute of international repute for English language skills in New Delhi.

Notably, Prof AK Jha is the son of the freedom fighter and former Education Minister of Bihar Late Lokesh Nath Jha. Prof Jha, who taught English Literature from 1974 to 2019 at the English Department of Sri Aurobindo College under the University of Delhi, is currently a practising advocate at the Supreme Court of India. To his credit, he has the World Maiden Poetic Treatise on the Indian constitution in English and Hindi namely the ” People, the Constitution and its Pillars, Reign of the People, and Jangan Samvidhan Ke Stambh in Hindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jha said, “Poetry is the most distinctive form of communication in which humankind has found its finest expression since time immemorial.”

“The love for literature either prose or poetry has a great bearing on one’s personality and intellectuality. The image of society is also determined the way people engage themselves in a wealth of literary activities as literature mirrors a society.”, said noted author and social activist Dr Birbal Jha while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

“The early writing began with verses as in the Geeta, the Ramayana, the Bible or the Quran. A poem of any form has a certain rhythm that connects the mind, heart and soul. It has a soothing and energizing impact on human life”, added Dr Birbal Jha further.He is popularly known as the Paagman of India for his cultural crusade.

A large and distinguished gathering of social activists, jurists, advocates, professors, journalists and intellectuals participated in the enlightened discussion on the missionary role of Poetry.

Prominently among others, those who attended the intellectual discussion and award-giving ceremony included Prof Nainu Ram from Hindu College, Delhi High Court advocate Ajani Mishra, advocate Hardeep Kaur, advocates Shibani Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sen, Ramakant Chaudhary and Er SN Thakur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart