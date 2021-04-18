Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2021 11:33:02      انڈین آواز

Production of Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir will be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in the next 15 days. Informing of the decision, Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is committed to ensure affordable availability of the drug.

Remdesivir has shown to have effective results in better recovery of critically ill and hospitalised COVID patients. Mr. Mandaviya said currently 20 manufacturing plants are engaged in the country in manufacturing the anti-viral drug.

He added that another 20 manufacturing sites have already been granted government’s approval and they would soon add to the existing production capacity of 1 lakh 50 thousand vials per day. The minister asserted that due to centre’s active intervention, the major pharma companies have significantly reduced the prices of their Remdesivir brands.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz