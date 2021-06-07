Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jun 2021 08:23:01      انڈین آواز

Procurement of paddy, wheat sets new records

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Farmers paid MSP payments over Rs 2.33 lakh Cr

AMN / WEB DESK

Paddy and wheat procurement from the farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) has set new records. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing season, over 805 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured by the government agencies registering an increase of nearly 10 per cent compared to the procurements in corresponding period last year.

Procurement of wheat in the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season of 2021-22 has also surpassed all previous records. With astounding procurement of nearly 414 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, an increase of over 12 per cent has been witnessed compared to the corresponding period last year. Central Food and Public Distribution Ministry has informed that these procurements have benefitted over one crore 65 lakh farmers in the country with MSP payments of around two lakh 33 thousand crore rupees to them.

The Ministry has also informed that the government agencies have also procured over seven lakh 51 thousand Metric Tonnes of Pulses and Oilseeds on MSP so far, in the current Rabi and Kharif Marketing Season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Players should focus on game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

AMN Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has expressed deep regret over the high-profile murder case of inter ...

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh; inquires about his health

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ace sprinter Milkha Singh. Mr Modi inquired about his healt ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz