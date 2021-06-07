Procurement of paddy, wheat sets new records

Farmers paid MSP payments over Rs 2.33 lakh Cr

AMN / WEB DESK

Paddy and wheat procurement from the farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) has set new records. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing season, over 805 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured by the government agencies registering an increase of nearly 10 per cent compared to the procurements in corresponding period last year.

Procurement of wheat in the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season of 2021-22 has also surpassed all previous records. With astounding procurement of nearly 414 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, an increase of over 12 per cent has been witnessed compared to the corresponding period last year. Central Food and Public Distribution Ministry has informed that these procurements have benefitted over one crore 65 lakh farmers in the country with MSP payments of around two lakh 33 thousand crore rupees to them.

The Ministry has also informed that the government agencies have also procured over seven lakh 51 thousand Metric Tonnes of Pulses and Oilseeds on MSP so far, in the current Rabi and Kharif Marketing Season.