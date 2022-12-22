Proceedings in Parliament disrupted over Indo-China border issue

Staff Reporter

Both the Houses of Parliament today continued to witness uprorious scene over the India-China border issue. Opposition parties remained adamant for discussion over the issue. The government, however, refused it saying the statement had already been made in both the Houses of Parliament clarifying all the issues.

When the Lok Sabha met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, and others continued with their sloganeering. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, it is a very sensitive issue and detailed discussion did not happen even during the Congress regime on such issues. He urged the members to allow the House to function.

But, agitating members continued with their protest leading to adjournment of the House till 2 PM. Earlier in the morning when the House met for the day, Congress and other opposition members trooped into the well raising the issue. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to the members to allow to take up the Question Hour, but they did not pay heed. As the noisy scene continued the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 Noon.

Similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices given by opposition members on India-China border issue, alleged objectionable remarks by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal over Bihar, and other issues.

He said notices are not in accordance with the rules, despite his repeated directions in this regard. Following this, Congress members trooped into the well raising slogans. Members from DMK, TMC, RJD, Left, and others were on their feet. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, since the beginning of the session, they are demanding discussion over the India-China border issue and the House must take it up.

He said, opposition is insisting on it and nothing is above the security of the country. Mr. Kharge argued that the House does not function on rules always and sometimes conventions are also taken into consideration to run the House. Reacting to it, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar have already made their statement in the House giving all information over face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops at Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, during Congress rule also discussions were not allowed on such issues. He said China encroached upon 38 thousand kilometers of Indian land during Congress regime. He also alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a body run by Congress Party, had received funds from China.

On his remark on Bihar, Mr. Goyal expressed his regret saying that he had no intention to insult people of Bihar and he immediately withdraws his remarks if it had hurt anyone. Amid ruckus, the Chairman warned the protesting members of strong action. Protesting against not allowing discussion on the India-China border issue, Congress-led opposition announced to boycott the sitting of the House for the entire day.