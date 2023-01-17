इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2023 01:06:56      انڈین آواز
Priyanka Gandhi: My Mother struggled to learn Indian traditions, disliked politics

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that her Italy-born mother Sonia Gandhi struggled to learn Indian traditions and disliked politics

Addressing a women conference in Bengaluru organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in the poll-bound State, the Congress leader said she was brought up by two brave and strong women — her grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

She recalled that she was eight-years-old when Indira Gandhi lost her 33-year-old son. But the very next day of Sanjay Gandhi’s death, she went to work to serve the nation and that was the sense of duty and her “inner shakti”. Indira Gandhi continued to serve the nation until she died.

Priyanka Gandhi said Sonia Gandhi fell in love with Rajiv Gandhi at the age of 21.

“She (Sonia) came all the way from Italy to India to get married to him. She struggled to learn our traditions. She learnt the ways of India. She imbibed everything from Indiraji and at the age of 44, she lost her husband.

Even though she disliked politics, she took the path to serving the nation and she served it all her life till today when she is 76 years old,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka said she had learnt a “very important thing” from Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and hundreds of ordinary women who struggle everyday in life.

“No matter what happens to you in your life, no matter how big a tragedy you face, how deep your struggles are… Whether at home or work or outside, you have the capacity to stand up and fight for yourself,” Priyanka said.

