Priyanka Chopra on why her ‘music career lasted two seconds’

AMN/ WEB DESK

Priyanka Chopra released her first single In My City in 2012, and collaborated with US rapper-singer Pitbull on their 2013 song Exotic. However, she soon left her music career behind to focus on her Hollywood career. At a 2021 event, Priyanka had said she knew when to quit her music career as it was not ‘living up to my standards’. In a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about her brief stint in the industry, and why she thinks her ‘music career lasted two seconds’.
Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas, who is part of Jonas Brothers, and often goes on tours across the US. Priyanka, who welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with Nick last year, often attends Jonas Brothers’ concerts. In a recent interview, Priyanka spoke about how watching Nick perform on stage led to her newfound appreciation for the music industry.
“[It’s] insane what musicians do. I don’t know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you’re traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months. That’s why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is… I admire it tremendously. It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted,” Priyanka told People. She added, “The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them (Jonas Brothers featuring Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas) on stage. They’re an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don’t get enough of it,” Priyanka said.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

