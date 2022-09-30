Friday, September 30, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

CINEMA / TV 

Priyanka Chopra at United Nations

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments
Image

Priyanka Chopra recently delivered a powerful speech on Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 19. The actress, who has been working with UNICEF for a decade now, spoke about how ‘all is not well with our world’. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also emphasized the importance of sustainable development in the modern age. She also spoke about the ‘rights of freedom of children’.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared pictures and videos from the event and wrote, “Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time…At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the sustainable development a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose…” Priyanka looked stunning in a formal satin blouse with a black skirt that she teamed with yellow stilettos.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her dress

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.