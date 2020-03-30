Prince Charles comes out of self-isolation seven days after testing positive for COVID-19

WEB DESK

Britain’s Prince Charles came out of self-isolation today seven days after it was confirmed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne had been self-isolating on the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland after he had been tested by the National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire last week.

A royal spokesperson said that that the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation and in good health. He is now following the governments restrictions as he carries on working from home.