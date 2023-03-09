इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 12:14:40      انڈین آواز
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina confers Bangladesh National Film Awards

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conferred the National Film Awards 2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Thursday. The awards were distributed to winners in 27 categories.

Eminent artistes Doly Jahur and Ilias Kanchan were honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for their contribution to the film Industry in Bangladesh. Doly Jahur spoke on behalf of the award winners.

Doly Jahur is a film, television and stage actress. Earlier, she has received Bangladesh National Film Award for best Actress for the film Shonkhonil Karagar and Best Supporting Actress for Ghani. Ilias Kanchan has worked in over 300 films. He won a National Award for his role in the film Parineeta directed by Alamgir Kabir in 1986. He was awarded with the second highest civilian award of Bangladesh, Ekushey Padak in 2018.

Lal Moroger Jhuti (Call of the Red Rooster) and Nona Joler Kabbo (The Salt in our waters) jointly won the award in the Best Film Category. Dhor won the award in the best short film category, while Bodhobhumite Ekdin got the award for the best documentary film.

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit got the award for Best Director for the film Nona Joler Kabbo. Siam Ahmed and Mir Shabbir Mahmud received the best actor award for their roles in Mridha Bonam Mridha and Raatjaga Fool respectively.

The best actress in leading role award 2021 went to Ajmeri Haque Badhan for the film Rehana Maryam Noor and Tasnova Tamanna for Nona Joler Kabbo.

Afia Tabassum received the award for the best child artiste award for the film Rehana Maryam Noor. Nur. Sujeyo Sham was awarded with the best music director’s award for the film Joiboti Kannyar Mon.

