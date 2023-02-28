इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2023 02:40:38      انڈین آواز
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to visit India

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will be on a two day visit to India from Thursday. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high powered business delegation. The Italian Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, 2023.

The visiting Prime Minister will call on President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon on 2nd March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will also call on her. During the visit, a business roundtable will be organised which will be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Prime Minister Meloni’s visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy. Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

