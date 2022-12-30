Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away today. She breathed her last at a hospital in Ahmedabad early this morning. She was 100. Prime Minister rushed to Gandhinagar to pay last respect to his mother.

In an emotional tweet, Prime Minister said that a glorious century now rests at the feet of God. Paying tribute to his mother, Mr Modi said that he felt the presence of a trinity in his mother which symbolizes the journey of an ascetic, a selfless Karmayogi and a life dedicated to values.

Recalling his meeting with his mother on her 100th birthday, the Prime Minister said that she encouraged him to work with intelligence and live a life with purity.

During a 2015 town hall session with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in San Jose, Prime Minister Modi had remembered the difficulties his mother endured to bring up her children.

Political leaders cutting across from across the party spectrum expressed their grief on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Paying tribute to PM Modi’s mother, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family is a role model for all. Mr Shah said that the entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is deeply pained by the incident and added that the death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that it is impossible to fill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed his condolence on the demise of the Prime Minister’s mother Heeraba. Mr Birla said that the mother is the one who nourishes a person’s life with values. He said that Heeraba’s virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us.

BJP president JP Nadda said that the struggling and virtuous life of Hira Ba is an inspiration. He said that her affection and truthfulness gave the country a successful leadership. Mr Nadda said the loss is irreparable.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that PM Modi’s mother will always remain an inspiration.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has conveyed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraben. Praying for her departed soul, the Minister said that losing mother is a great sorrow but her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be there.

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann said that the void created by a mother’s demise cannot be filled. He extended his condolences to the aggrieved family.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. He said that his thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed condolences and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said that there is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prayed to the god to give courage to the family in these moments of grief. Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu said that his thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of grief.

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, former CM of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh, Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring joined the nation in paying tribute to the departed soul.

BJP leaders including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sambit Patra, and K Annamalai also expressed their condolences to the family.