Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with Israeli PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. He conveyed his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on 29th of last month.

He assured Mr Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators. Both leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context.

The two leaders also briefed each other about the progress of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in their countries and discussed possibilities of further collaboration in this area.