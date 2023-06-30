इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2023 08:51:31      انڈین آواز
Prime Minister Modi to participate in the centenary celebrations of Delhi University

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the valedictory Ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University today. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

During the programme, he will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre, the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.
The Prime Minister has said that he is looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, as a premier centre of learning, Delhi University has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. He congratulated the DU fraternity on this milestone.

