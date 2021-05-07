Prime Minister Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in the country

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 related situation in the country. He was given a detailed picture on the COVID outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases. The Prime Minister was also apprised about the districts with high disease burden.

Mr Modi was briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

The need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures were also discussed. The Prime Minister noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where Case positivity is 10 per cent or more and Bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent on either Oxygen supported or ICU beds.

Mr Modi also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir.

He also reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. The Prime Minister also reviewed the state wise trends on vaccine wastage. He was briefed that around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given atleast one dose. Mr Modi spoke about the need to sensitise states that the speed of vaccination does not come down.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers and top officials were present in the meeting.