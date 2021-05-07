1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Prime Minister Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in the country

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 related situation in the country. He was given a detailed picture on the COVID outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases. The Prime Minister was also apprised about the districts with high disease burden.

Mr Modi was briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

The need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures were also discussed. The Prime Minister noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where Case positivity is 10 per cent or more and Bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent on either Oxygen supported or ICU beds.

Mr Modi also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir.

He also reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. The Prime Minister also reviewed the state wise trends on vaccine wastage. He was briefed that around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given atleast one dose. Mr Modi spoke about the need to sensitise states that the speed of vaccination does not come down.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers and top officials were present in the meeting.

World’s oldest person pulls out of torch relay for Tokyo Olympics

FILE PHOTO AMN/ WEB DESK The world's oldest person, a 118-year-old Japanese woman, has decided not to ta ...

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely after four players test positive for COVID-19

WEB DESK The current season of Indian Premier League has been suspended due to emergence of multiple cases ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

