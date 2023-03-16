Prime Minister Modi is strongest contender for Nobel Peace Prize, believes Nobel Deputy

AN / WEB DESK

The Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the strongest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Toje highlighted that PM Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today. Toje further explained that he is a big fan of the Indian PM.

Toje continued his statement by explaining that PM Modi is a trusted leader who has the ability to prevent war between warring nations and establish peace.

Toje added that India is growing into a rich and powerful country, largely due to the policies implemented by PM Modi. Toje emphasised that, if PM Modi were to win the Nobel Peace Prize, it would be a historic moment for the deserving leader.

Toje’s statement carries significant weight, as the Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, recognising those who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and resolving conflicts. PM Modi’s name was raised for the Nobel Peace Prize several times before.

Many people have advocated for him to get the prestigious award for his efforts in promoting economic growth, reducing poverty and improving international relations through various initiatives such as the International Yoga Day and the International Solar Alliance.

In 2018, in a significant achievement, PM Modi was awarded the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. This honour made him the first Indian in 28 years to receive the award, which had previously been awarded to 13 distinguished individuals from across the globe.

The Seoul Peace Prize is awarded biennially to those who have made significant contributions to world peace and the balance of power. Interestingly, many of the past recipients of this prize have also gone on to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which led to talks about PM Modi being a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize that year.