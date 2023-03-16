इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2023 03:16:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prime Minister Modi is strongest contender for Nobel Peace Prize, believes Nobel Deputy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AN / WEB DESK

The Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the strongest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Toje highlighted that PM Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today. Toje further explained that he is a big fan of the Indian PM.

Toje continued his statement by explaining that PM Modi is a trusted leader who has the ability to prevent war between warring nations and establish peace.

Toje added that India is growing into a rich and powerful country, largely due to the policies implemented by PM Modi. Toje emphasised that, if PM Modi were to win the Nobel Peace Prize, it would be a historic moment for the deserving leader.

Toje’s statement carries significant weight, as the Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, recognising those who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and resolving conflicts. PM Modi’s name was raised for the Nobel Peace Prize several times before.

Many people have advocated for him to get the prestigious award for his efforts in promoting economic growth, reducing poverty and improving international relations through various initiatives such as the International Yoga Day and the International Solar Alliance.

In 2018, in a significant achievement, PM Modi was awarded the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. This honour made him the first Indian in 28 years to receive the award, which had previously been awarded to 13 distinguished individuals from across the globe.

The Seoul Peace Prize is awarded biennially to those who have made significant contributions to world peace and the balance of power. Interestingly, many of the past recipients of this prize have also gone on to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which led to talks about PM Modi being a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize that year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart