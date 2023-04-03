इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 04:50:02      انڈین آواز
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI

Says There is no dearth of political will to fight against corruption

Staff Reporter/ New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that There is no dearth of political will to fight against corruption in the country, under the present government today.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi the Prime Minister said that, after 2014, the government’s first responsibility was to build trust in the system and therefore, action against anonymous property and black money was taken in mission mode. He added that corrupt practices had ruined the basis of our economy and banking system in the period before 2014. Mr Modi said over the years, the present government has worked hard to get our banking sector out of trouble. The Prime Minister said that the present government is working in action mode against the hoarders of black money and the root causes of the corruption.

The Prime Minister said that the government has ensured utmost transparency in the systems and the processes of allocation of 2G and 5G spectrum which stand as very testimonies to this. Mr Modi said there had been times of disbelief and policy paralysis in the nation but since 2014, the government’s primary goal has been to reinstate, nurture and strengthen people’s belief in the system.

Praising the CBI role, the Prime Minister said that through its functioning, efficiency and capabilities, the CBI has imbibed a sense of deep faith among the people towards it. He said in the last six decades, the CBI has earned recognition as a ‘Multi-dimensional’ and ‘Multi-disciplinary’ investigation agency.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister conferred the President’s Police Medal to 18 officers of CBI for their distinguished Service. He also gave away Gold Medal to three officers for Best Investigating Officers. The Prime Minister also inaugurated newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

He also released a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. PM Modi also launched the Twitter handle CBI.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Senior officials of CBI were also present at the event.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated 1st April 1963.

