इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 09:42:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prime Minister Modi congratulates Bangladesh President Elect Mohammed Shahabuddin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President Elect of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin on his election as President of Bangladesh. In a letter sent to President Elect Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Modi recalled his contribution as a freedom fighter and experience as a jurist, saying, it will contribute a great value to this high office.

Calling the relationship between India and Bangladesh as firmly rooted in shared sacrifices, Prime Minister Modi said that this relationship has been nurtured by the vibrant culture and people to people ties between the two countries. He further said that as a close friend of Bangladesh, India remains steadfast in its commitment to further deepen the multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

Prime Minister Modi in his letter to President Elect Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed confidence that ‘under your leadership, our engagement will grow from strength to strength’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart