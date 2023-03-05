Prime Minister Modi congratulates Bangladesh President Elect Mohammed Shahabuddin

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President Elect of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin on his election as President of Bangladesh. In a letter sent to President Elect Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Modi recalled his contribution as a freedom fighter and experience as a jurist, saying, it will contribute a great value to this high office.

Calling the relationship between India and Bangladesh as firmly rooted in shared sacrifices, Prime Minister Modi said that this relationship has been nurtured by the vibrant culture and people to people ties between the two countries. He further said that as a close friend of Bangladesh, India remains steadfast in its commitment to further deepen the multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

Prime Minister Modi in his letter to President Elect Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed confidence that ‘under your leadership, our engagement will grow from strength to strength’.