Prime Minister Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

In a bid take stock of government performance performance in the light of coming Assembly and Parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of his Council of Ministers at the newly-built convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Parliament is also scheduled to hold its Monsoon Session from 20th July to 11th August. The government is currently framing the agenda for the coming session and meeting the Opposition’s objections on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Sources said at the Council of Ministers meeting, PM Modi heard some Ministers giving accounts of their departments’ performance in the implementation of various central schemes. The meeting is likely to send an important political message in view of the coming electoral battles.

The Council of Ministers meeting has come after recent consultations between senior party leaders and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Prime Minister’s residence on 28th June.

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to hold elaborate discussions with the party’s State units from 6th July. Region-wise meetings of three zones – the eastern, northern and southern – are expected on 6, 7 and 8 July.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will have Assembly polls, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party is aggressively preparing for the electoral battles and to project the multi-sectoral achievements of the Government in several fields, particularly those benefiting the common man, the disadvantaged and deprived groups, and for ease of living.

The Government and the ruling party have been employing Ministers and senior party leadership in countering the Opposition attacks and to spread maximum awareness about the Government’s work under Mr Modi’s leadership.