Prime Minister Modi adjudged most popular world leader in a survey

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped a global approval rating leaving behind all contemporary Heads of State and Heads of Government. According to a survey conducted among all adults, Mr Modi received a stellar approval rating of 70 per cent, while Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was second with 64 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi was number three with 63 per cent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranks 4th with 52 per cent and US president Joe Biden is at number 5 with 48 per cent.

The Morning Consult, an American data intelligence firm, tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As per the intelligence firm, its ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country.

