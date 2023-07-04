इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2023 04:50:54      انڈین آواز
Prime Minister inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, AP

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the next 25 years of India’s Independence is going to be “Kartavya Kaal” as the country is giving top priority to its “kartavya” (duties).

Mr Modi said moving forward towards the goal of 100 years of independence, we have named our ‘Amrit Kaal’ as ‘Kartavya Kaal’. He said this in a video conferencing after inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi of Andhra Pradesh today.

The Prime Minister said the convention centre will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Mr Modi said experts from all across the world will come and hope this centre will help the youth of the country.

The Prime Minister said India is getting a premier think tank in the form of the Shree Hira Global Convention Centre. He said the centre has a feel of spirituality as well as an aura of modernity. Mr Modi said it has also cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur. He further said that the centre will become a centre for spiritual conferences and academic programmes.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world. The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi. Prasanthi Nilayam is the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Convention Centre, donated by philanthropist Shri Ryuko Hira, is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony.

The sprawling complex features meditation halls, serene gardens, and facilities for accommodation. 

